QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00007238 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $966.83 million and approximately $520,511.50 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

