Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $1.41 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $66.73 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00008390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001952 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.33 or 0.05381412 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00491315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.32 or 0.29110387 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 47,224,043 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
