RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $661.00.

A number of analysts have commented on RTLLF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($905.26) to €885.00 ($931.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($629.47) to €619.00 ($651.58) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($505.26) to €470.00 ($494.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $641.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $570.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.89. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $420.00 and a one year high of $1,019.71.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

