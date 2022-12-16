RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

