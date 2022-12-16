RDA Financial Network Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

VXF opened at $135.42 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $185.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.