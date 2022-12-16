RDA Financial Network Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.73% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

