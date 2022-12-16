RDA Financial Network Has $385,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $179.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

