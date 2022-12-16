RDA Financial Network Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $558.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

