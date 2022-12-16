RDA Financial Network Sells 3,770 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

EPR stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

