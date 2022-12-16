Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $14.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

About Ready Capital

RC stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

