Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($90.79).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.60) to GBX 7,050 ($86.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.19) to GBX 8,200 ($100.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,750 ($82.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($88.33) to GBX 7,600 ($93.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,686 ($69.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,400 ($66.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,824 ($83.72). The firm has a market cap of £40.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,836.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,162.93.

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan acquired 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($74.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,862.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

