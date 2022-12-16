Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $79,609.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,637,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,428,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.47 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

