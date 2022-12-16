ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.69 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $20,019.52 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00400172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

