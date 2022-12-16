Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $351.36

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.36 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 423.21 ($5.19). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.17), with a volume of 313,076 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on REDD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.82) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 380 ($4.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.23. The company has a market cap of £956.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

