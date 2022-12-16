REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 4,189 shares changing hands.

REGI U.S. Stock Down 57.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

REGI U.S. Company Profile

REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.

