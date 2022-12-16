Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.25. Regis shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 170,873 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Regis Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $61.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regis by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regis by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regis by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

