Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Down 28.9% in November

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 537,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 1.55 to 2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Regis Resources stock remained flat at $1.41 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

