renBTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $959,973.07 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and $959,973.07 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $17,100.79 or 1.00415013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

