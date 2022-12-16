renBTC One Day Trading Volume Hits $708,361.03 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $17,216.52 or 1.01985236 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $61.63 million and approximately $708,361.03 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $893.90 or 0.05308243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00491864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.66 or 0.29143163 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.