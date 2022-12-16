Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aroundtown (AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR: AT1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.20 ($2.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.90 ($3.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €3.80 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/30/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €3.00 ($3.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/30/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.20 ($5.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.40 ($2.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €4.80 ($5.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/29/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.00 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €3.50 ($3.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/25/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €3.80 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/24/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.00 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/21/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.70 ($2.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/18/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.40 ($2.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €2.00 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €2.60 ($2.73). 13,673,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of €5.73 ($6.03).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

