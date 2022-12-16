Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Laura H. Pomerantz Sells 6,425 Shares

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

