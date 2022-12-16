Reviewing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 24.18% 8.52% 0.91% Carter Bankshares 24.05% 11.28% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 Carter Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.68%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $561.40 million 3.14 $154.32 million $1.01 13.73 Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.46 $31.46 million $1.60 10.38

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Northwest Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 170 community-banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

