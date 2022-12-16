RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of RH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.81.

NYSE:RH opened at $259.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.55.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,857 shares of company stock valued at $66,212,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

