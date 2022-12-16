RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 194,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth $71,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RiceBran Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

