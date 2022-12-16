Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $72.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43.

