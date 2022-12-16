Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $15,262.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014318 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00202801 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,761.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.