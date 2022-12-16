Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.03 million and $15,262.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014318 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

