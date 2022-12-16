Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,672.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 10,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $250.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

