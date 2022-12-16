Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 486 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 391.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

