Rise Advisors LLC Buys 11,252 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Block comprises about 1.2% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Block by 317.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Block by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Block by 5.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Block by 68.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 103,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.98.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

