Rise Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $344.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.