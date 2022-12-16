Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,925,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,427 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

