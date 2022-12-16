Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,504. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969,262 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

