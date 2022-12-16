Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 443 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total transaction of $114,387.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,594.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.