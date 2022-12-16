Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Director Sells $48,980.00 in Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at $422,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.49 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

