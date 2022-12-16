Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.25.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.48. 1,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,745. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

