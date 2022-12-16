Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.90.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $120.39.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

