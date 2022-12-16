Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Vitalhub (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Vitalhub Price Performance

TSE VHI opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

