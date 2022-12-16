Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Vitalhub (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Vitalhub Price Performance
TSE VHI opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45.
Vitalhub Company Profile
