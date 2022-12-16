Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYAN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.84 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares in the company, valued at $234,508,548.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

