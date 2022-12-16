Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,874. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Safe-T Group by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe-T Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFET. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Safe-T Group from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Dawson James lowered shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

