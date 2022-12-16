Safehold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Safehold has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Safehold by 204.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Safehold in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

