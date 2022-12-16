Saitama Price Hits $0.0011 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $50.23 million and $1.15 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saitama

Saitama is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00114765 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,224,910.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

