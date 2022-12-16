Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $23.54 million and $21.68 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00030949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

