Sarah Blanchard Sells 203,110 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 203,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $2,463,724.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,430.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Udemy Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.50 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Udemy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at $387,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Udemy by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

