Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 37,987 shares.The stock last traded at $40.90 and had previously closed at $41.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 143.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

