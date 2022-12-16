Scholastic Co. (SCHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Scholastic Stock Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ SCHL traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.
Featured Articles
