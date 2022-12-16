Scholastic Co. (SCHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ SCHL traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

