Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.50

Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.10), with a volume of 32393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.13).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £76.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,725.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.41.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

In other Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust news, insider Mike Balfour bought 10,000 shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,777.70).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

