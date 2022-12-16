Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

