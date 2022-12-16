Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.23

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.23 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.76). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.77), with a volume of 15,231 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Scotgold Resources alerts:

Scotgold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.18. The firm has a market cap of £36.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.23.

About Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.