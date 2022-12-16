Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,759 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises about 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

About Verra Mobility

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 15,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

